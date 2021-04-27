CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,048 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.02. 77,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average of $125.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

