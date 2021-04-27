CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 393 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 57.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,371,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 70.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.60. 31,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.56. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

