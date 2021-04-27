CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 594 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $240.27. 271,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,757,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.46. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

