CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,834 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.