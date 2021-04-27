CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

