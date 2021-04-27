Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

