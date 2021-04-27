Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.50

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55.68 ($0.73). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 55.06 ($0.72), with a volume of 8,986,580 shares.

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.50.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

