Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Insider John C. Dorrian Sells 15,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) insider John C. Dorrian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $319,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LEU traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,242. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $286.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,176,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.