Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $196,094.64 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LEU stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 5,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $286.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

