Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 325,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

