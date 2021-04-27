Certara Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,110 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,035% compared to the average daily volume of 163 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,406,000.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14. Certara has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

