CertiK Price Reaches $2.43 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $105.80 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00283871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.25 or 0.01004055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.00726286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00025606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.52 or 1.00223339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,002,802 coins and its circulating supply is 43,585,212 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

