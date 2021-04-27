Cerus (CERS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Cerus has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

