CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.39.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$105.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$109.17. The stock has a market cap of C$23.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

