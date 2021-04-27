Chainswap Tops One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Chainswap has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainswap

TOKEN is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

