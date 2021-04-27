ChainX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.97 or 0.00018121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00275986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01055014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.90 or 0.00723362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.08 or 1.00501002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

