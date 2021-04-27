Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

CIA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE CIA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.72. 157,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,314. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.80.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

