Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 5.4%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 301,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,436,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the first quarter worth $1,784,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the first quarter worth $270,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the first quarter worth $286,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the first quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

