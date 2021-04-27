Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRL opened at $336.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.74. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $337.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

