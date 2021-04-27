Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $639.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

