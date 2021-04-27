Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

CHKP traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,660. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

