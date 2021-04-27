Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,224. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

