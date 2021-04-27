Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,224. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
