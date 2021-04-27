Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells $2,770,500.00 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHGG traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 802,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,342. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $4,593,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 102.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.