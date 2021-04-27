Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $113,733,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after buying an additional 487,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -479.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

