Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.