Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.06. Chevron reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

