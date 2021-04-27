Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 44.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.89. 179,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

