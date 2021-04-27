Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227,218 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $120,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 180,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 366,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,744 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. 76,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

