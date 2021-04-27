Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. 123,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

