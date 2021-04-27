Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 531,978 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schlumberger worth $75,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

