Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,311 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE USB opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

