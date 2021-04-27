Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $57,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $643.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $595.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.