Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $52,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

