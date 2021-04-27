Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $363.54 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 87,389 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Walt Disney worth $363,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

