Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.31 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,304 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $46,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

