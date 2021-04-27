Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.22 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,737 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $48,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

NYSE CB opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

