Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.50 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,316 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 65.40% of ConocoPhillips worth $48,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

