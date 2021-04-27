Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.48 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $57,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 60,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 30.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

SYK opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.71. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

