Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.02 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $61,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

