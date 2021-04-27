Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.46 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,435 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of American Express worth $63,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

