Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $70,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

