Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,670 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $49,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.