Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $69,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,689,386 shares of company stock worth $102,226,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

