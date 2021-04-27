Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,278 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of The Progressive worth $41,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $88,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

