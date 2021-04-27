Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Cigna worth $57,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

