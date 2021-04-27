Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 193,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

