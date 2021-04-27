Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,250 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $230.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

