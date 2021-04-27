Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,420 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $180.24 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

