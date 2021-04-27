Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,809 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $42,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

