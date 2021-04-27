Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,826 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $52,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

